Balochistan, Northern fined for slow over rate

LAHORE: Balochistan were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Sunday’s fixture against Central Punjab in the National T20.
Balochistan were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences. As such, all members of the playing XI were fined Rs10,000.
Balochistan captain accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javed Malik. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Shozab Raza and Faisal Afridi and third umpire Rashid Riaz.
Earlier, Northern were fined Rs10,000 for maintaining a slow over rate in their Saturday evening match against Balochistan in the National T20. Northern were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences.
LAHORE: Mother of Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali Passed away on Monday. Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed announced her...
LAHORE: The three-day throwball coaching course, organised by Pakistan Throwball Federation at Mani Sports Complex,...
LOS ANGELES: Andy Murray rallied to win an inter-generational battle against teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday,...
Are there some more changes likely in Pakistan cricket? This is a question whose answer nobody knows at this point of...
NEW YORK: South Korea’s Ko Jin-young completed a wire-to-wire victory on Sunday to defend her LPGA Founders Cup...
KARACHI: Dubai-based Pakistan’s seasoned karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas has now set his eyes on the...