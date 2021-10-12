Balochistan, Northern fined for slow over rate

LAHORE: Balochistan were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Sunday’s fixture against Central Punjab in the National T20.

Balochistan were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences. As such, all members of the playing XI were fined Rs10,000.

Balochistan captain accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javed Malik. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Shozab Raza and Faisal Afridi and third umpire Rashid Riaz.

Earlier, Northern were fined Rs10,000 for maintaining a slow over rate in their Saturday evening match against Balochistan in the National T20. Northern were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences.