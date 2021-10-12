Murray underscores value of experience in win over Alcaraz

LOS ANGELES: Andy Murray rallied to win an inter-generational battle against teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, reaching the third round at the Indian Wells Masters along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Murray, who has touted Alcaraz as a future world number one, defeated the talented 18-year-old 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with third-seeded German Zverev, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 winner over American Jenson Brooksby.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, the second seed, advanced in the combined WTA and ATP hard court event with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

Murray, still battling to return from injuries that have seen his ranking fall to 121 in the world, raced to an early 3-0 lead before Alcaraz — who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open last month — found his range and regained a break.

After saving a set point, the Spaniard broke Murray for a second time to take the opening set. In the second set, the former world number one deployed a rare underarm serve on game point for a 2-1 lead, and this time held on.

“I thought if he’s going to stand that far back and I’m getting no love from the court and the conditions, why not try it and see if I can bring him forward a little bit again?” Murray said of the underarm serve — his first in an ATP match. “Wasn’t expecting, obviously, to get an ace out of it,” he added.