Saadi sets sight on World Championship in Dubai

KARACHI: Dubai-based Pakistan’s seasoned karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas has now set his eyes on the World Championship slated to be held in his adopted town Dubai from November 16-21.

“Yes, it’s my target now,” Saadi told ‘The News’ on Monday. Saadi was in Quetta to feature in the National Championship and there he maintained his gold-medal run. Saadi has been unbeaten in the National Championship since his debut in 2005.

Because of the financial stress, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is unable to finance its fighters for the World Championship. And Saadi is lucky to have got the opportunity to feature in the global event because he is Dubai-based.

“Yes, it’s easy for me while living in Dubai,” the 2014 US Open champion said. “I have got one month’s time and InshaAllah I will train well for the event. I am leaving for Dubai soon to resume training for the global event,” the 2017 Baku Islamic Games silver medallist said.

As he failed to make it to the Tokyo Olympics, the World Championship will be the first event since then in which the two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist will feature. The next major target for Saadi, who is ranked 34th in the world, will be the Asian Games to be held in China in September 2022.

“Yes, Asian Games will be my next target. I was unlucky not to get a medal in the last Asiad held in Indonesia in 2018. This time I will try to finish at the victory podium,” Saadi said. He lost the bronze medal fight in a controversial way in the 2018 Asian Games. He had developed an injury in the quarter-finals which damaged his medal chance.

Saadi, who has won two golds and a silver in the South Asian Games and two golds in the South Asian Karate Championship, now wants to set small targets for himself. “Yes, I cannot go for long targets now. There is no certain support from anywhere, so I will plan from event to event,” the fighter said.

Having done a tough job while featuring in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers on IOC scholarship, Saadi still has something in him to play for Pakistan and claim major medals. It is highly expected that he will continue to play until the South Asian Games which Pakistan is supposed to host in early 2023 or until the Paris Olympics to be held in 2024.

Meanwhile, PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir said that the federation was trying to send another fighter to Dubai for the World Championship. “Saadi will definitely be there in the World Championship but we want to send another boy also,” Jehangir told ‘The News’. “In December there is Asian Championship in Kazakhstan and there we want to field a few players but the big issue is finances. The expense of one person is Rs420,000 which is a big issue. There is also a three-day quarantine period. But participation in the Asian Championship is necessary as the World Karate and Asian Karate Federation then ask why a particular country did not feature. So, it’s a big issue. We will try to get something positive and ensure participation of some of our fighters in the Asian Championship also,” Jehangir said.