 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
KP’s Abbas reprimanded for showing dissent

October 12, 2021

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites’ Abbas Ali was reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during his side’s three-day match against Balochistan Whites in the National U19 Championship at Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium.

