Farhan upsets Downer as CAS Open rolls into action

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Zaman got off to a winning start when he upset world No 86 Englishman Robert Downer in the first round as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS)-Serena Hotels International Squash Tournament for men along with Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Tournament for women got underway simultaneously here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Monday.

Ranked outside 140, Farhan beat Downer 11-1, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 in four games. The match that lasted 42 minutes saw Farhan pinning down his opponent at the outset winning the first game easily. Though the next three games saw a close contest, Farhan with a better finishing turned out to be the winner.

“Downer is an active player as he keeps on shuttling around the world for circuit events. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we have not been in a position to play regular events. It was a good start to the event. Hopefully, I would continue with same confidence in the matches to come,” he said.

The $30,000 event will now see Farhan playing against Asem Khan in the second round today (Tuesday). Asem enjoyed a bye in the first round.

There was also good news for Farhan Mehboob who held on to his nerves to beat emerging Hamza Sharif. Though Hamza stretched Farhan Mehboob to full in all three games, he went on to lose the match in 30 minutes. Farhan Mehboob won 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Farhan Mehboob will now play fourth seed Moustafa El Sirty in the second round Tuesday.

“I have reduced almost seven KGs during the last three months of training. Feeling much fitter and ready for the big events,” said Farhan Mehboob who was seen playing some entertaining drop shots with the help of his wrest work.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam also got the bye in the first round and will now meet local Amaad Fareed who prevailed over Vladislav Titov (Russia) 11-1, 11-5, 11-7. Ladies’ event carrying $12,000 prize money also got under way on the sidelines of the CAS Open. Egypt’s girls are likely to dominate the scene. On the opening day of the first round, all the leading ladies got bye while Pakistani girls won their matches against locals.

Apart from Pakistan, 21 foreign players from nine countries — Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland — have entered in men and women events.

Results: Men’s first round: Tayyab Aslam (PAK) got bye; Amaad Fareed (PAK) bt Vladislav Titov (RUS) 11-1, 11-5, 11-7; Martin Svec (CZE) bt Danish Atlas Khan (PAK) 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Tsz Kwan Lau (HKG) got bye; Asim Khan (PAK) got bye; Farhan Zaman (PAK) bt Robert Downer (ENG) 11-1, 10-12, 12-10, 11-9; Khaled Labib (EGY) bt Zahir Shah (PAK) 11-8, 11-8, 11-2 (21 Min); Auguste Dussourd (FRA) got bye; Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) got bye; Farhan Mehboob (PAK) bt (WC) Hamza Sharif (PAK) 11-8, 11-8,11-8; Chi Him Wong (HKG) bt Omar ElKattan (EGY) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Max Lee (HKG) got bye; Henry Leung (HKG) got Bye; Hugo Varela (ESP) bt Waqas Mehboob (PAK) 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5; Israr Ahmed (PAK) bt (WC) Noor Zaman (PAK) 11-5, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5; Karim El Hammamy (EGY) got bye.

Women’s first round: Nadia Pfister (SUI) got bye; Rushna Mehboob (PAK) bt Hira Aqeel (PAK) 11-8, 11-7, 12-10; Riffat Khan (PAK) bt Saima Shaukat (PAK) 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3; Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) got bye; Farah Momen (EGY) got bye; Nimra Aqeel (PAK) bt Naureena Shams (PAK) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2; (WC) Sana Bahader (PAK) bt Aiman Shahbaz (PAK) 11-9, 11-6, 11-4; Salma Eltayeb (EGY) got bye; Nour Aboulmakarim (EGY) got Bye; Nadeen Kotb (EGY) bt Kainat Amir (PAK) 11-2, 11-5, 11-1; Sadia Gul(PAK) bt Fehmina Asim (PAK) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Jelena Dutina (SRB) got bye; Noorul Huda (PAK) got bye; Komal Khan bt Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (PAK) 11-3, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5; Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) bt (WC) Sammer Anjum (PAK) 4-1 (retired hurt) and Marie Stephan (FRA) got bye.