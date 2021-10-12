Wahaj scores century for Sindh Whites in U19 match

LAHORE: A brilliant century by Sindh Whites’ Wahaj Riaz and crafty bowling by Rizwan Ahmed of Balochistan Whites were the highlights of day two of the three-day National U19 Championship on Monday.

Wahaj scored a 150-ball 107 with 13 fours and two sixes to help his side respond to central Punjab Whites’ 231 for nine with 360 despite Hunain Shah’s four for 47. When play ended at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, Central Punjab Whites, 80 runs behind on first innings, were 49 for no wicket.

Balchistan Whites’ Rizwan Ahmed returned figures of 10-0-43-5 but was unable to stop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites from taking a 83-run first innings lead by scoring 307 in response to 224. Abbas Ali (71), Sahil Youssaf (57) and Zubair Shinwari (54) were the notable run-scorers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites. When play ended at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan Whites were 10 for one, still 73 runs behind.

Southern Punjab Whites were in a comfortable position in their match against Northern Whites at the Country Club ground in Muridke. After posting 286 for seven in their first innings, they dismissed Northern Whites for 158 with Arafat Ahmed (three for 25), Mohammad Ismail (two for five) and Aqib Asghar (two for 24) sharing wickets. When bails were drawn for the second day, Southern Punjab Whites had extended their first innings lead to 266 by reaching 138 for one with Mohammad Shehzad and Aun Shahzad on the crease at 73 and 62, respectively.