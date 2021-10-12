SECP simplifies mutual funds rules

ISLAMABAD: The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) introduced a new framework, claiming to simplify onboarding of mutual fund investors. Allowing to open accounts online, the framework , SECP said, would help out the customers of the Assest Management Companies (AMCs) and Pension Fund Managers (PFMs).

The new framework classified three categories; Sehl Sarmayakari Account, Sahulat Sarmayakari Account, and Sarmayakari Account respectively. The Sehl Sarmayakari Account allows users to get onboarded using digital wallets, without providing any additional information or document to the AMCs. The Sahulat Sarmayakari Account requires additional documentation, but does not ask customer risk profiling for investments.

The Sarmayakari Account obliges its user to provide additional legal documentation, however, it doesn’t have any investment or transaction limit. The users of these three accounts can also upgrade their account by fulfilling respective account requirements. The framwork would allow AMCs and PFMs conduct customer verification and authentication using online platforms such as Whatsapp, Skype, etc, SECP stated.