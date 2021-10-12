No change in gold prices

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs115,250/tola and Rs98,808/10 gram.
Similarly, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola and Rs1,200.27/10 gram. In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $3 to $1,755/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
