Only for the sake of opposition

LAHORE: The inability of the state to improve governance has kept Pakistan’s economy on edge. The regrettable part is that every new government that assumes power has increased the economic mess instead of addressing it.

The main reason is that power hungry politicians oppose tooth and nail every reform introduced by the opponents in power. This rule applies without fail. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposed documentation of the economy when retailers were asked to register in sales tax regime.

In the 1990s, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party also tried to introduce the concept of value-added tax to the retail level, but the PML-N vehemently opposed it. The PML-N government that followed the PPP regime made hectic efforts to force traders to charge value-added tax on their profits at retail level, but PPP stubbornly opposed it.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government opposed a similar proposal of the PML-N during its 2013-18 tenure. And now the PTI government has tried every trick to introduce value-added tax at retail level, but PML-N and PPP both opposed it. The traders knowing the enmity between political parties’ switch loyalties towards the party that support their cause.

This tendency is not limited to documentation, but on all issues of national importance be it privatisation or mega development projects.

The election reforms or appointments at posts having constitutional protection of tenure are all tainted with controversies. Even the most suitable person would find it hard to operate if his regulatory decisions based on law are considered by the parties as favouring their opponents. The government cries foul if a regulator decides a matter against its wishes and the opposition agitates when decisions go against them.

The non-cooperation between political parties is not limited to the federal government. A similar pattern is seen in provinces as well.

When different political parties are in power in each province the policies pursued by them are also contradictory. The provinces are not exploiting their revenue generation potential after getting the lion’s share from the federal divisible pool.

Provinces have a higher share in resources than the federal government being in the ratio of 60:40. The federal government now remains starved of funds as from its 40 percent share it has to reserve huge amounts for debt servicing, defense and subsidies; plus it has to cover the losses of public sector companies. The federal government does not have resources for development work, all of which is financed through borrowing.

Provinces have become complacent as they now have surpluses even after financing the development programme. These resources should be used by the provinces for education, health and social welfare services.

Provinces possess opportunities for new taxes. However, tax rates, including property taxes in all urban centres remain extremely low.

All efforts to enhance property tax are strongly opposed. Big global cities like London or Tokyo fulfil all their administrative and development expenses through property tax, while all cities in Pakistan depend on provincial dole outs to operate smoothly.

Informal economy is another problem, as against 17 percent sales tax, corporate tax and sales tax paid by the documented sectors; the informal sector pays no taxes. Provinces have greater responsibility to check informality.

We are increasing the burden of taxes on the compliant sectors without making efforts to bring the informal sector into the tax net. The solution lies in the documented evidence available with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), but it has failed to benefit from the data even after two decades.

The data is enlarging and FBR action is limited to notices only. Tax laws are so cumbersome, which gives rise to discretion, thus providing an opportunity for corruption. In the current technological era, everything should be computerised.

Technology should facilitate the taxpayers to know its liabilities in cases pending for years. There is a need for administrative policy reforms in the tax regime. In view of resource crunch, the way forward for the federal government is to launch development projects in partnership with the private sector that could provide 66 percent of the equity. India has successfully completed many mega development projects in collaboration with the private sector.

Opposition in decent democracies is based on principles and national interest. In Pakistan, the opposition opposes every move of the government and the government considers all amendments suggested in the law as a move by its opponents to weaken it.

Most developed economies are facing labour shortages, while we have no dearth of the number of workers in the national labour force. However, this availability is of no use for the industries or service providers, because most of it does not possess the quality and talent required by them. Supply of inadequate human capital results in imbalances and creates serious threats to not only the economy, but to social and political stability.