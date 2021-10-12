PSX strikes a gong to mark World Investor Week

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) along with 78 exchanges across the world marked World Investor Week (WIW) 2021 through a gong ceremony held at PSX Trading Hall, a statement said.

The WIW was held in exchanges around the world from October 4-10, 2021. The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), of which PSX is an Affiliate Exchange, supported the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in holding the WIW.

Globally, the week-long activities in WIW were planned to promote the importance of financial literacy and to raise awareness about investor education and protection to encourage financial inclusion and foster learning opportunities for investors.

PSX organised several webinars and sessions for WIW. The gong was struck by Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Mrs Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Group & Chancellor of Hamdard University. The ceremony was attended by CEO PSX Farrukh H Khan and PSX management team, amongst others.

CEO PSX Farrukh Khan, said, “In the current environment financial inclusion and investor protection is of primary importance”. “Today we would like to reach out to educational institutions, capital market participants and brokerage houses to work with us and help educate people, young and old, in basic financial concepts and literacy, enabling them to successfully create financial independence,” Khan added.

CEO of The Citizens Foundation Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad said, “In terms of financial or general literacy, as a nation, we are faced with numerous challenges”. “One of the biggest challenges is imparting quality education. As individuals or as educational institutions, we must impart quality education, whether financial or otherwise, to our youth and younger generations,” Ahmad added.

President Hamdard Group Mrs Sadia Rashid said, “As chancellor of a university (Hamdard), I cannot but emphasise enough the importance of education for our youth and even for adults”.