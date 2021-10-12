Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker in the interbank market on Monday due to higher dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 171 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close. “There was increased dollar demand from importers for payments. There were some inflows but they were not enough to meet the market requirement,” said a currency dealer.

“Rising oil prices also added pressure to the rupee,” he added. Oil prices extended rally as an energy crisis affected major economies amid a pick-up in economic activity and limited supplies from major producers.

Brent crude rose by 2.6 percent to $84.56 a barrel, its highest level since October 2018. There is also concern about the country’s economic situation with inflation and the current account deficit increasing.

Domestic currency is expected to follow a range-bound trading pattern in the coming days. The future direction of the local unit would depend on resumption of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Pakistan and the IMF would hold policy level talks this week, where the global money lender could propose strict conditions for the country for reaching a staff-level agreement on a package of measures to complete the sixth review of the extended fund facility.