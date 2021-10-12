SBP eases conditions for renewable energy providers

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday eased the conditions for renewable energy solution providers under its refinance scheme, a statement said.

Now, all Renewable Energy Investment Entities (RE-IEs) interested in installing renewable energy projects and solutions are allowed to avail refinance under category III of the scheme. An RE-IE is a business entity (including vendors and suppliers) whose business is to establish renewable energy projects for onward leasing, renting out and selling on deferred payment basis or selling of electricity generated from these projects to end users.

“In light of the feedback received from stakeholders including renewable energy solution suppliers, Alternate Energy Development Board, NEPRA and banks, the requirement of AEDB certification has been relaxed for RE-IEs who do not undertake installations on their own but hire services of installers and vendors for installation of RE projects,” the SBP said.

“However, vendors, suppliers and engineering procurement and construction contractors of these RE-IE will still be required to be certified under AEDB certification regulations,” it added. The SBP expects this revision in category III to further facilitate the production of clean energy. The SBP revised its financing scheme for renewable energy in July 2019 to help address the challenges of energy shortages and climate change. The SBP also launched a Shariah compliant version of the scheme in August 2019.

The scheme now comprises three categories. Under Category I, financing is allowed for setting up of renewable energy power projects with capacity ranging from 1MW to 50MW for own use or selling of electricity to the national grid or a combination of both.

Under Category II, financing is allowed to domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial borrowers for installation of renewable energy based projects of up-to 1MW to generate electricity for own use or selling to the grid and distribution company under net metering.

Under Category III, financing is allowed to vendors, suppliers, energy sale companies for installation of wind and solar systems and solutions of up to 5MW. Since the inception of the scheme, 717 projects having potential of adding 1,082MW of energy supply through renewable sources have been financed.

As of June 30, 2021, total outstanding financing under the scheme is Rs53 billion. While there is substantial take up under Category I and II, solution suppliers under Category III faced problems.