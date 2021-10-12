ECC approves 121mmcfd additional gas for 2 urea firms

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday approved additional 121 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas to two fertiliser companies for boosting domestic urea production in anticipation of a shortfall during upcoming winter crop season.

The ECC, chaired by minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin reviewed urea fertilizer demand for the Rabi crop after the ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary regarding provision of gas to Pak Arab and Fauji Fertlizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBQL) .

After review, the ECC approved provision of 58mmcfd gas to Pak Arab and 63mmcfd gas to FFBQL to ensure that estimated demand for urea fertiliser was met through domestic production.

The decision would stabilise prices of urea fertiliser and ensure its smooth supply throughout the country during Rabi this season. The provision would allow FFBQL to produce an additional 155,000 tonnes of urea, whereas the additional supply to Pak Arab, currently working at 80 percent capacity, would take the company to full capacity.

The ECC also gave orders to immediately issue an import tender to get quotations for the import of 100,000 tonnes of urea. The ECC in its meeting on October 1 had decided to allow the import of 100,000 tonnes urea to build the country’s reserves of the essential agricultural input for this year’s winter crop.

The ECC also approved a summary presented by the ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding allocation of Rs2 billion as a single line budget for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an apex government body, mandated to strengthen and promote the IT sector exports of Pakistan.

Moreover, the ECC also approved the allocation of Rs4 billion to PSEB for disbursing cash rewards for boosting IT exports and encouraging documentation of exporters/exports. The cash incentive would be provided for the IT and IT-enabled services exporters promoting export proceeds through banking channels via SBP allocated banking codes.

Lastly, ministry of Commerce presented a Textile and Apparel Policy, FY 2020-25. After due deliberation, the ECC constituted a sub-committee comprising of representatives of ministry of Commerce, Finance Division, ministry of Industries and Production, Power and Petroleum Divisions, Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan to review and present an updated policy before ECC in a couple of weeks.

Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, advisor on commerce Razak Dawood, federal secretaries and other senior officers also attended the meeting.