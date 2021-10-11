Boy dies of dengue as death toll hits eight in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A boy died of dengue in Dhodial area, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the district to eight.

Mohammad Imran, 20, who was hospitalised at a health facility after he was tested positive for dengue last week. The patients suffering from the dengue were being taken to the health facilities in a large number across the district.

The patients and their families have been complaining about the shortage of beds at the health facilities, saying that the health department has failed to take measures to contain the rapidly spreading disease in the district.

“There is an acute shortage of beds at the health facilities and patients suffering the dengue have been advised by the doctors to get themselves treated at homes,” Bashar Ali Swati, the former nazim of the Safada village council, told reporters.

He said that the officials of the health department even couldn’t carry out the fumigation at the hotspots due to which the dengue cases were increasing rapidly. “My village council is still without the fumigation and there is not a single house where one or two family members have been suffering from the dengue,” Bashar Ali Swati said. So far eight people, five of them women and three youngsters, have died of dengue in the district.