No death from Covid-19: Another 69 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The confirmation of 69 new patients positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 141,869 on Sunday though the virus has claimed no life from the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that to date, as many as 2,108 patients suffering from COVID-19 have died of the illness from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi recording case fatality rate as 1.48 per cent. From Pakistan, the CFR has so far been recorded as 2.23 per cent.

So far, a total of 137,307 confirmed patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 2,454 on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 55 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 106,113 of which 103,105 patients have recovered while 931 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in ICT was 2077 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi, another 14 patients have been tested positive for the infection taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 35756 of which 34,202 have recovered from the disease. As many as 1,177 patients have so far died of the illness from the district.

On Sunday, a total of 32 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 345 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.