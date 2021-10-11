Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan remembered

Islamabad: Pakistan bid farewell to the son of the soil, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a national loss, the magnitude of which will be felt for many decades to follow. Riphah International University shared an especially close bond with Dr AQ Khan as he had been an active participant of the Riphah consultation bodies.
He had a close connection with Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University, who invited him to the University convocation twice.
Dr. AQ Khan was deeply involved and contributed heavily to the development of science in curriculum and research. Chancellor Hassan Khan, Vice chancellor Dr. Anis, management, and Faculty of Riphah International University extended their heartfelt condolence to the grieving family as well as to the nation for becoming deprived of a national hero.
