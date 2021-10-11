Sindh govt project in collaboration with Nadra to benefit workers: M K Abro

KARACHI: Muhammad Khan Abro and Abdul Wahid Shoro, employee representatives of the governing body of Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), a subsidiary of the Sindh government’s Labour Department, while addressing a dinner hosted by various labor union leaders in Karachi said that the Sindh Labour Department is taking a historic step in collaboration with Nadra for the welfare of labourers of the province, after which the doors of benefits will be opened for the workers and obstacles in performing various tasks at the administrative level will be removed.

Muhammad Khan Abro assured full cooperation to the workers’ representatives on the occasion and said that we have stood as a bulwark against those who are robbing the workers of their rights. It is the motto of Saeed Ghani, the provincial labour minster that every possible step should be taken for the welfare of workers, he added.

He also thanked the Sindh government for taking every possible step to ensure implementation of the labour policies across the province and giving the labourers their due rights.