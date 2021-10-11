Another woman killed in Sindh on charge of Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: Another woman lost her life due to the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said a man Zakir Hussain Soomro allegedly shot his wife Maimona Soomro dead in village Rano in Kashmore after declaring her ‘Kari’ for adultery. The Bakhshapur Police had registered an FIR of murder against the accused on the complaint of Aijaz Soomro, father of the deceased ‘Kari’.