Another woman killed in Sindh on charge of Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: Another woman lost her life due to the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said a man Zakir Hussain Soomro allegedly shot his wife Maimona Soomro dead in village Rano in Kashmore after declaring her ‘Kari’ for adultery. The Bakhshapur Police had registered an FIR of murder against the accused on the complaint of Aijaz Soomro, father of the deceased ‘Kari’.
MANSEHRA: A boy died of dengue in Dhodial area, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the district...
Rawalpindi: The confirmation of 69 new patients positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad: Expressing great grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in...
Islamabad: Pakistan bid farewell to the son of the soil, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a national loss, the magnitude of which...
KARACHI: Muhammad Khan Abro and Abdul Wahid Shoro, employee representatives of the governing body of Sindh Employees...
SUKKUR: Two blind Indus dolphins were rescued after being found stranded in a lake in Sukkur district.In a statement,...