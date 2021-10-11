Dr AQ Khan’s services for public welfare remembered

LAHORE: Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Executive Director Dr Iqbal Qureshi has said atomic scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan dedicated his life to social work and establishment of Dr AQ Khan Hospital was a great example of his love for humanity.

In a condolence message on the death of Dr AQ Khan here on Sunday, Dr Iqbal Qureshi said that Dr AQ Khan, who was awarded the epithet of Mohsin-e-Pakistan, had made Pakistan’s defence invincible by making it an atomic power despite unfavourable circumstances. Terming his death a national tragedy, he said Dr AQ Khan had rendered unforgettable services to the nation.

He informed that Dr AQ Khan has rendered numerous social services for public welfare in the field of education, health and religious fields. After making Pakistan a nuclear power, he said that Dr AQ Khan seriously took social work to serve the humanity and established many mosques, educational institutes and social welfare centres, while the biggest welfare project was Dr AQ Khan Hospital being built in Lahore under Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust. He said Dr AQ Khan was a great national hero and his services will be remembered for centuries.