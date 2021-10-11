HRCP asks govt to reinstate moratorium on death penalty

LAHORE: On the world day against the death penalty, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly urged the state to re-impose an immediate moratorium on the death penalty.

The HRCP also demanded from the government to focus on improving the efficacy of criminal investigations and to introduce broader prison reforms that protect the fundamental rights of inmates.The rights commission stated that the state’s duty was to preserve a life and there was no scientific evidence to show that the death penalty reduced the crime rate, adding, “Importantly, the death penalty in an unsatisfactory judicial system should not be permitted. Not only are the poor and resource less overwhelmingly at risk of being executed when convicted, but also special cases, such as minors and the mentally challenged, remain under threat in pro-death penalty regimes.”

According to the HRCP’s records, the state did not execute any prisoner in 2020 and there was a significant fall in the number of cases in which the death penalty was awarded — from 578 persons in 2019 to 177 in 2020, the statement issued by HRCP read. The HRCP also hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling in February, which stated that the prisoners with serious mental health problems could not be executed for their crimes.The HRCP has urged the state to review the number of crimes punishable by death (currently 33), most of which, it believed, did not meet the criteria of most serious under international law.