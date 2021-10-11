Biodiversity of national park: Awareness session for students held

Islamabad: Awareness and the educational session was held for the young students to inform them about the importance of the natural environment and measures to protect and preserve it for the benefit of the planet earth.

The details showed that the session was organized by the education centre of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the students got involved in hands-on activities; pug mark survey, birds watching, pond dipping, and scavenger hunter.

The officials of IWMB delivered lectures to aware the students about the biodiversity of the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) that makes it a natural gift for the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The students were also taught about tree identification, birds view, and animal footprint identification (pug marking) that helps capture animal footprints through the plaster of Paris, which can be developed into decoration pieces or artifacts.

They were also shown some green patches to give them a glimpse of the rich biodiversity of the national park. An official said given the growing challenges such as increasing forest fire incidents and human-wildlife encounters, it is necessary to educate the youngsters about these issues so that they can better be able to play their proactive role in preserving the ecology.

The official said the event helped students develop their basic information regarding flora and fauna and the importance to preserve and protect the natural environment. It is important to acquaint the school children with the hazards and threats due to fires erupting through human interventions in the national park as it would help overcome the incidents through awareness, the official said.

The environmentalists also lauded the efforts of the IWMB and stated that it is encouraging to involve students in the conservation of the national park because they would take the message not only to their families rather the entire society.