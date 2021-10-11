10 more die of corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 10 patients died from corona in Punjab, including eight in Lahore in last 24 hours, while 370 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 435,896.

Besides, 409,380 patients have recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,739 till date. Vaccination campaign is successfully underway at all centres across the province. In the last 24 hours, a total of 551,245 people across Punjab have been vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 52,150,804 so far, including 25,300 vaccines in the last 24 hours in Lahore.