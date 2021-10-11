Demand for early elections not valid: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said the demand of political opponents for holding early elections is not valid in any case.

In a statement issued from Governor’s House here on Sunday, the governor said the government will complete its constitutional term. The role of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in making Pakistan a nuclear power will always be remembered. He is truly a hero of the Pakistani nation, he added.

Ch Sarwar said since the PTI has come to power, opposition parties have been dreaming of overthrowing the government but their dreams will never come true. “There is no chance for pre-mature elections for 2023. People have given us the mandate for 5 years and the opposition should play its role as given in constitution. The opposition parties must respect the government's mandate. Opposition parties should support the government on electoral reforms to make the next general elections transparent. Overseas Pakistanis have constitutional and democratic right to vote which they must get,” the governor said.

Ch Sarwar said when the PTI came to power, Pakistan was on verge of economic bankruptcy but the government took all possible steps to save the country from going bankrupt. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to solve other problems. Providing basic amenities to people is top priority of the government, he said.

Expressing grief over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the governor said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played an exemplary role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. The nation will always remember this hero who made the defence of Pakistan invincible. May Allah grant him with highest ranks in Jannah. Our deepest condolences are with the family of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, he said.