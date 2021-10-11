Safeguarding public interest even in IMF deal a priority: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Central Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Sunday said that the protection of public interest would be the first priority even when dealing with the IMF, adding the people are well aware of the devastation created by the past governments.

He said, in contrast to the past regimes, the PTI government took care of the poor citizens, adding that in order to achieve self-sufficiency, the culture of paying taxes needs to be promoted.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. According to the PTI’s Central Media Department, Kazmi called on Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin. In the meeting, important issues related to economy, facilities provided to the people and reforms in the tax system and measures to check inflation were discussed. Tarin gave a detailed briefing to Kazmi on the steps taken so far to revive the economy and on the objectives of his visit to the United States.

The PTI’s central vice-president said the strict action should be taken against those who loot the national wealth and do not pay taxes. He said the country can move on the path of development after the rigorous reforms are introduced in the tax system to trap the tax evaders. He said it is the priority of the PTI government to improve country’s economy, get rid of corrupt elements, tax evaders and spend more on public welfare. He said Pakistan is on the path of economic recovery and the international institutions have reposed their confidence in Pakistan’s economy.