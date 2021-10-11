PDM to finalise protest programme

ISLAMABAD: Senior leaders of the constituent parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- which has been dormant and inactive for quite some time—will hold a summit to revive the relevance of the opposition alliance on Monday.

After the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), an important component, left the coalition, the grouping’s weight and stature has been significantly dented. No sincere and serious efforts have been made to bring the PPP back. Rather, the two sides have been trading barbs, much to the satisfaction of the government.

The PDM stalwarts are getting together after concluding that it is now an opportune time to become active again because of the emerging situation. The alliance has realized it is time to to take practical steps to restart the protest movement. A meeting of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, after which they demanded immediate general elections, also deliberated upon the next phase of the agitation.

A proposal for a long march to Islamabad, which is one of the moves, would be mulled over in the conference. Topping the agenda will be the recently promulgated presidential ordinance-- which amended the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) extending the tenure of the incumbent NAB chairman-- and the electoral reforms that the government wants to push through parliament without taking the opposition on board.

Not only the PDM, but multiple organizations and bodies representing different segments of society, are poised to challenge the amendments in the NAO in a superior court. Similarly, the opposition will also dispute the electoral reforms being keenly pursued by the government in court.

Since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has publicly opposed 45 out of the 72 amendments in the poll law, it is not expected to budge from its original stand. The superior court, which will dispose of petitions in this connection, will obviously hear the ECP’s view closely because it is the electoral commission that is to implement these reforms without compromising its mandatory duties and functions mentioned in the Constitution.

Another proposal the PDM conference will consider is that even if the PPP doesn’t return or is not brought back to the fold of the alliance, the member parties of the grouping may have close cooperation with it inside parliament to oppose the passage of the electoral reforms and amendments in the NAB law.

Fazlur Rehman has been opposed to breaking bread with the PPP owing to the latter’s decision against the PDM’s policy, which led to its ouster, but other component parties have now prevailed upon him to change his mind.

For a long time, the PDM has posed no threat to the government and has not given the ruling coalition a tough time due to its own internal bickering and strife. The opposition alliance has always felt the absence in its fold of the PPP as an important political entity.

The PDM believes that the government has put itself in a difficult situation because of its own decisions, actions, and policies, therefore, the grouping should work hard to put pressure on it through a street movement.

Sometime ago, Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the PDM was preparing for the general elections to be held in 2023 but now in the changed scenario, he too has called for early polls.

A few weeks ago, the PDM had stated that it would hold protest rallies all over Pakistan and launch a long march on the federal capital. But after that, it again went into a prolonged period of hibernation. However, keeping in view some crucial developments relating to the federal government, the alliance has decided to become active again and go for the protest.

PDM leader Ahsan Iqbal told The News that Monday’s summit has been called to give final touches to the protest programme, including public rallies across Pakistan. It is time to do public mobilization, he said.