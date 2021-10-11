Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 2pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in new coronavirus infections, with the positivity rate falling to 1.8 percent Sunday, Geo News reported. According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) latest statistics, 40,584 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, out of which 767 came back positive, pushing the total caseload to 1,257,955.
Meanwhile, 19 more people succumbed to the virus across Pakistan on Saturday, taking the collective death toll due to the coronavirus to 28,106. In addition to this, 1,559 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,187,308. The number of active cases has reached 42,541 as of Sunday.
During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 978,412 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 45 days to administer enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.
