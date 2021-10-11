 
Monday October 11, 2021
Saudi prince passes away

October 11, 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud passed away on Sunday. “The Royal Court announced on Sunday that Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud has passed away,” Saudi official news agency SPA reported. The funeral prayer was performed on Sunday afternoon in Riyadh.

