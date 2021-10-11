Two children killed in Hoshab bomb blast

HOSHAB: Two children were killed Sunday after a bomb explosion ripped through the Hoshab area of Balochistan's Turbat district.
Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force in the province, said that some children were playing outside their houses in the area when a bomb explosion occurred. Three children sustained injuries due to the blast.
All the wounded children were immediately rushed to a hospital but two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way. The area where the bomb explosion occurred has been cordoned off by the Balochistan Levies and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs). So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast, while an investigation is underway, the LEAs said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to report a decline in new coronavirus infections, with the positivity rate falling to...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement summoned a meeting of top party leaders on October 11 to discuss various...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud passed away on Sunday....
ISLAMABAD: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on October 4 in which he thanked...
MINGORA: The weather turned chillier after rain, hailstorm and first snowfall lashed the plain and hilly areas in Swat...
KABUL: The deputy minister of information and culture said that the officials of the Islamic Emirate and the US have...