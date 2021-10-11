Hilly areas in Swat receive snowfall

MINGORA: The weather turned chillier after rain, hailstorm and first snowfall lashed the plain and hilly areas in Swat district on Sunday. The rain and hailstorm lashed Mingora and its adjoining areas while the first snowfall of the season lashed the mountainous tourist spots, including Kalam, Gabin Jabba and Mahodhand in Swat valley.

The weather condition got chillier after snowfall reported in the tourist spots including Kalam, Mahodhand, Gabin Jabba and other mountainous parts of the district. However, the rain and hailstorm affected the standing crops, fruit orchards and vegetables elsewhere.

The rain and snowfall dipped the temperature and ended the long dry spell, forcing the people to start wearing warm clothes and woolies. Other parts of the province, including the provincial capital, also received light rain which turned the otherwise hot weather pleasant.