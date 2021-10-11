Policeman, accomplice sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade

Rawalpindi : Judicial Magistrate (Rawalpindi) Ahmed Shahzad Gondal has sent two accused including a police constable to Adiala Jail for identification parade in a case pertaining to their alleged role in attempted rape/harassment of a woman. The court also sent two other accused in the case to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The accused were allegedly involved in burning down the house of a woman to harass her after she lodged a case against them for trying to rape her. The incident took place in Mohra Venice village in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

Rawat Police Station registered FIR under Sections 440, 436, 506(II), and 34 against Adnan Ilyas, Arsalan Ilyas, and four others for their alleged role in burning down the house to create panic and fear among the family members of a young woman. The victim lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 979, 341, 506, and 354 in 2020.

The Investigation Officer (IO) Rawat Police Station Khyzer Hayat told ‘The News’ that they arrested all four accused of allegedly burning down the house of the plaintiff. The court has sent two accused on judicial remand while the other two accused have been sent for an identification parade. “We will start further action against the accused after the identification parade,” he claimed.

According to the case registered with Rawat Police Station, the accused with petrol bottles reached the house of the victim in village Mohra Venice and burn it down. In a state of fear, the affected family migrated from Mohra Venice to a safe area. But, this incident has created fear and panic among people who are still settled in Mohra Venice because the accused party belonged to a powerful family. The court has ordered to present the accused again on October 18, 2021.