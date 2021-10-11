Video contest launched to mark Sino-Pak ties

Islamabad : The Chinese Embassy in cooperation with Likee launched a short video contest '70 years of Togetherness' on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China Diplomatic relations.
According to a statement issued here by China Cultural Counsellor said that the duration of the activity is four months, divided into two phases of monthly competition and finals.
Likee official will release the monthly topics and the users will join the activity by uploading videos with this topic. At the end of each month, video data will be saved and 18 high-quality works will be selected and announced for a reward.
