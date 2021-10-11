Schools, colleges to celebrate Ashra Rahmatulil Aalemeen

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced the celebration of Ashra Rahmatulil Aalemeen from Rabiul Awal 3 to Rabiul Awal 10.

The activity is meant to educate youth about the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

During the Ashra, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, and Federal Directorate of Education all overseen by the education ministry will arrange competitions at educational institutions.

The FBISE will organise Inter-Board Qirat, Naat, Quiz, and Speech competitions, while the students from institutes affiliated with the board, will participate in the events. It will also organise the Seerat Conference during the week.

The FBISE also issued directions to the affiliated educational institutions for conducting competitions at the school level. The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education's building will also be illuminated.

Similarly, the IBCC and FDE will organise different programmes to highlight the life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

Noted Ulema will deliver speeches at various events of the educational institutions on all aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).