Demise of Dr AQ Khan irreparable loss for Pakistan, Muslim world

Islamabad : Pakistan bid farewell to the son of the soil, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a national loss, the magnitude of which will be felt for many decades to follow.

Expressing great grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in Islamabad, former Senator and founder of Institute of

Policy Studies (IPS) Professor Khurshid Ahmad extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved

family while terming the departure of the national hero an irrevocable loss not only for Pakistan and its people, but in fact for the whole Muslim world.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Sunday, Ahmad said that his association with Dr Khan dated back to their student days, and he was fortunate to have several opportunities ever since to exchange views with the late scientist over matters of national significance.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rests the departed

soul in eternal peace while granting the bereaved family patience and strength to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Riphah International University shared an especially close bond with Dr AQ Khan as he had been an active participant of the Riphah consultation bodies. He had a close connection with Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University, who invited him to the University convocation twice.

Dr. AQ Khan was deeply involved and contributed heavily to the development of science in curriculum and research.

Chancellor Hassan Khan, Vice chancellor Dr. Anis, management, and Faculty of Riphah International University extended their heartfelt condolence to the grieving family as well as to the nation for becoming deprived of a national hero.