Quiz contest

LAHORE:In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations, a quiz competition will be held on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal at Government College of Technology for Women (GCTW), Lahore.
College Principal Uzma Nadia said here on Sunday that students who wanted to participate in the competition should get themselves registered with the head of the department. Each team will consist of two students and the winning team will compete at the district level. The winning team at the district level would participate in the Inter District Collegiate Quiz Competition on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal at Tevta head office.
The principal said that Rs500,000 cash prize would be given to the team over the fist position, and 2nd and 3rd position holder teams would get cash prizes of Rs200,000 and Rs150,000, respectively.
