Directive to intensify dengue prevention activities

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the whole province.

He directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab. In this regard, he also appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and do not dump garbage in open places.

During the last 24 hours, 226 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province out of which 177 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore, 22 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 4 from Sargodha and Hafizabad, 3 from Multan and 2 from Attock and Okara. So far this year, 3,750 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province while 2,999 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore so far. A total of 397 patients are admitted in hospitals across Punjab out of which 208 patients are admitted in the hospitals of Lahore while 189 patients are admitted in other districts of Punjab. In the last 24 hours, 399,094 indoor spots were checked across Punjab while 79,804 outdoor locations were checked. Larvae were destroyed at 1,919 locations. In Lahore, 53,409 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 6,816 outdoor locations were checked while 1,261 positive containers were destroyed. In this regard, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides taking precautionary measures against coronavirus. He appealed to all the religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the preventive measures against dengue.