Alhamra special programmes

LAHORE:Alhamra Arts Council is celebrating Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen with religious zeal and fervour and organising special programmes on daily basis.

According to Alhamra sources here Sunday, a Mehfil-e-Milad for women, three-day calligraphy exhibition of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Naatia Mushaira and other programme would also be organised during the week.

Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that Alhamra was trying its best to properly highlight the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). He elaborated that following the glorious teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to achieve success in this world and the world hereafter.