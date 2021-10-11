SC converts removal penalty to compulsory retirement

LAHORE:The Supreme Court has converted the penalty of removal from service a former sugarcane specialist at Sugarcane Research Institute Faisalabad to compulsory retirement.

Appellant Dr Muhammad Afzal was proceeded against departmentally with the allegation that he has made false claim regarding introduction of two sugarcane verities. A regular inquiry was conducted and a major penalty of removal from service was imposed and his retirement notification was withdrawn.

Senior advocate Hafiz Tariq Nasim appeared on behalf of the appellant and argued that that no monetary loss was caused to the government and the imposition of the major penalty of removal from service was harsh which might be converted into compulsory retirement.

After hearing arguments from all parties, the bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Mzahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar partly allowed the appeal and converted the removal from service to compulsory retirement.

The bench observed that the conduct of making of false claim by the appellant cannot be countenanced at all and similarly causing of loss of reputation to the government also cannot go unpunished.