Drive against residue burning launched

LAHORE:Smog had posed a severe safety threat to the commuters travelling on Motorways and Highways during past few years.

As per Sector Commander M2 South, a special campaign has been launched against setting on fire residue of field crops as it adversely affects the visibility on roads and Motorway Police is making the all-out effort to stop this hazardous act. Motorway Police is holding meetings with farmers and local influential persons to make them realise that the act of burning residue could result in loss of precious human lives and properties. Banners for awareness of road users have been displayed at conspicuous places of Motorways. NHMP has requested district admin for imposing of Section 144. The department of Agriculture Extension has been asked to hold meeting with representatives of farmer associations.