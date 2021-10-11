Two men murdered over money dispute

LAHORE:Two men were shot dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate area on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Zalmai Khan and Walayati Khan. Victim Walayati was present at his house when Zalmai Khan's son opened fire after an exchange of harsh words with him over a monetary issue, as a result, Walayti died on the spot. Upon hearing about the murder, Walayati Khan's brother killed Zalmai Khan who was on his way back from a local mosque. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

Labourer dies: A 25-year-old labourer died and another was injured after being trapped under a heap of mud while digging earth near Gulab Devi Hospital here on Sunday. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed to the spot and pulled out the dead and the injured from the mud. The victim was identified as Rafiullah, 18, son of Zulfiqar Ali.

The injured was identified as Gul Meer, 25, son of Mashooq. He was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be precarious. People traced: Police found four missing people and handed over them to their families.

Faisal Town Investigation police traced Dr Ferdosia, Misri Shah Investigation police traced Mohsin, Gulshan Ravi Investigation police traced Samak Ahmed and Raiwind City Investigation police traced Manza and handed over them to their families.

Youth killed: A 27-year-old youth was killed in a firing incident at Bhekewal, Allama Iqbal Town area, on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Sufyan. Edhi volunteers removed his body to morgue.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,079 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,200 were injured. Out of this, 711 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 489 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.