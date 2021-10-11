Scattered rain likely

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in central/southern areas. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (light snowfall over mountains) was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while isolated heavy falls were also likely to occur in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall was only recorded at Islamabad, Buner, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Dir and Kalam. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 37°C and minimum was 24.7°C.