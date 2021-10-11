Family protests after patient’s death in hospital

LAHORE:A 26-year-old man died in Mayo Hospital on Sunday, a few hours after allegedly he was not properly treated by the doctors.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Zaheer, son of Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Bund Road, Sherakot. He was brought to the hospital due to high fever. The victim’s relatives staged a protest demonstration against the hospital administration and ransacked the hospital furniture. Upon being informed, police rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.