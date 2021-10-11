Family protests after patient’s death in hospital

LAHORE:A 26-year-old man died in Mayo Hospital on Sunday, a few hours after allegedly he was not properly treated by the doctors.
The victim has been identified as Muhammad Zaheer, son of Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Bund Road, Sherakot. He was brought to the hospital due to high fever. The victim’s relatives staged a protest demonstration against the hospital administration and ransacked the hospital furniture. Upon being informed, police rushed to the spot to maintain law and order.
LAHORE:The Textbook Publishers Association has alleged that the concession being given to the UK publishers were not...
LAHORE:In connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen celebrations, a quiz competition will be held on 12...
LAHORE:Centre for Learning and Cultural Development, Kinnaird College for Women, in collaboration with youth-led...
LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Aslam Iqbal Sunday visited Quaid-e-Azam Business Park...
LAHORE:Alhamra Arts Council is celebrating Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen with religious zeal and fervour and organising...