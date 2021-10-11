 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Full attendance in campuses from today

Lahore
October 11, 2021

LAHORE:All public and private universities, degree awarding institutes and colleges across Punjab will reopen at 100% attendance from Monday (today). In this regard, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued a notification, according to which, all education institutions have also been directed to strictly follow Covid-19 related SOPs.

More From Lahore
More From Latest