PU VC offers condolences on AQ Khan’s death

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has condoled the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message, Prof Niaz said Dr AQ Khan strengthened the Muslim countries and by developing nuclear bomb in Pakistan, he made the country’s defense invincible. He said that due to his services and sacrifices, Pakistanis were living in an independent atmosphere. Meanwhile, University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has also expressed his condolences on the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer khan. In a statement, he said Dr AQ Khan was a man of unique abilities. He was Pakistan's pioneer nuclear scientist who made Pakistan world's first Islamic nuclear power.