Austria foreign minister set to replace embattled Kurz

VIENNA: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg was on Sunday expected to take over the chancellorship, a day after Sebastian Kurz announced he would step down amid graft claims, capping the spectacular rise of one of Europe’s youngest political leaders.

The 35-year-old conservative announced late on Saturday that he was stepping down as chancellor, bowing to pressure to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. Saying he wanted to "make space to prevent chaos," Kurz -- who has headed two governments over the last four years -- has suggested foreign minister Schallenberg to take over the chancellery.

The 52-year-old diplomat met President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday following a meeting with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler of the Greens. In brief comments before meeting the president, Schallenberg spoke of an "enormously challenging task and time, not easy for any of us".