 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Gunmen kill 19 traders in Nigeria

World
AFP
October 11, 2021

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers have opened fire on a market in northwest Nigeria, killing at least 19 people, officials and local residents said on Sunday. Northwest and central Nigeria are plagued by criminal gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers for ransom called bandits, who raid villages, killing and abducting residents as well as looting and burning homes.

More From World
More From Latest