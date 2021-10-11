 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Sydney lockdown ends after 106 days

World
AFP
October 11, 2021

SYDNEY: Elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of "blood, sweat and no beers" early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia’s largest city. Sydney’s more than five million residents have been subjected to a 106-day lockdown, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

More From World
More From Latest