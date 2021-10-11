 
Monday October 11, 2021
Dubai police say $136m worth of cocaine seized

World
AFP
October 11, 2021

DUBAI: The UAE authorities seized half a tonne of cocaine worth more than $136 million, Dubai police said on Sunday, in one of the biggest drug busts in the Gulf country. Officers "recently thwarted a smuggling attempt of 500 kilograms of pure cocaine into the country", a police statement said.

