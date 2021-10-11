Dubai police say $136m worth of cocaine seized

DUBAI: The UAE authorities seized half a tonne of cocaine worth more than $136 million, Dubai police said on Sunday, in one of the biggest drug busts in the Gulf country. Officers "recently thwarted a smuggling attempt of 500 kilograms of pure cocaine into the country", a police statement said.
LONDON: Britain has rescued or intercepted a total of 1,115 migrants attempting to cross the English Channel over just...
VIENNA: Austria’s top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg was on Sunday expected to take over the chancellorship, a day...
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested at least 16 Rohingya refugees in a series of raids on camps in...
MOSCOW: Authorities in central Russia said on Sunday they are offering food in exchange for alcohol, after 34 people...
AMMAN: The Jordanian government’s ministers have submitted their resignation ahead of a reshuffle, state-owned...
TUNIS: At least 6,000 Tunisians rallied on Sunday against a presidential power grab in the only democracy to have...