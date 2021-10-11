 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Indian minister’s son arrested over deaths

World
AFP
October 11, 2021
Indian minister’s son arrested over deaths

NEW DELHI: The son of an Indian minister has been arrested on preliminary charges of murder, police said on Sunday, a week after the death of eight people during a farmers’ protest sparked national outrage.

Ashish Mishra was detained in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday over the incident in the northern state’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, where farmers were demonstrating as part of their year-long campaign against contentious agriculture laws.

More From World
More From Latest