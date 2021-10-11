Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells.

The second-ranked Russian — the top men’s seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament — played his first ATP match since capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows — where he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep.

Since then, Medvedev helped Team Europe beat Team World at the Laver Cup, and kept things rolling with a convincing win over 57th-ranked McDonald.

Medvedev didn’t face a break point, and converted three of his seven break chances against the American to wrap things up in 72 minutes. “I’m actually really pleased, because usually I haven’t played well in Indian Wells and I haven’t been playing that well in practices before (the tournament),” said Medvedev, who was 3-3 in prior appearances in the California desert.

“Mackenzie is a really strong opponent, he can put pressure on everybody,” he added. “I’m happy to be through quite fast.”

Medvedev booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron.