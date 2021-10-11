It will be tough to score 170 on UAE tracks: Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Ace all-rounder Hasan Ali foresees low scoring World Cup T20 matches, saying that 170 would be a challenging one to chase.

In a virtual media talk on the first day of World Cup bound team’s camp training Sunday, Hasan said that the forthcoming World Cup T20 would be a low scoring one. “We are used to playing in Dubai and at other UAE venues. It is always difficult to get a score of around 200 in 20 overs. Usually pitches there are slow and low. Thus a total of around 170 could well turn out to be a winning one. We know the behavior of UAE surfaces and as such are ready for the challenge,” Hasan said reacting to 'The News' question.

The all-rounder said that batsmen will have to play according to the given conditions. “We have plans in our mind,” he said.

On his personal role and targets, Hasan said he wanted to contribute with both bat and ball. “ I consider myself an all-rounder and want to contribute for the team with bat and ball. I am fit and keenly looking forward to playing in the World Cup. What I want is to contribute to the team's success,” he said.

Asked about the two important matches at the onset of the mega event, the hard-hitting lower middle-order batsman said all team members wanted a winning start. “Yes, we are to face India and New Zealand at the very beginning of the tournament. Both are tough, yet I believe that if we play according to our potential, we can win,” he said.

He hoped that the team would go on to win the World Cup T20. “Inshallah we will make an all-out effort to win the World Cup and we definitely are capable of that,” he said.

Hasan rejected claims that there were any fitness issues with the selected fast bowlers. “They are all fit and ready to go. They all have passed fitness tests and that is why they are in the team. There are absolutely no fitness issues,” he added.

The all rounder repeated his claim that missing Waqar Younis so close to the World Cup was a big blow. “What I am today I owe it to Waqar as he worked hard on me. Losing him so close to the World Cup is so upsetting. But these things are not in our hands. We have to carry on with our profession,” he said.

Hasan hoped that new bowling coach Vernon Philander would be beneficial for the team. “We know well that he has never played T20 cricket but his international experience and exposure as a coach will be handy for the Pakistan team. Once we start training with him we will be in a better position to know his abilities. Since the high ups have taken the decision we hope that it will be for the best interest of the team.”